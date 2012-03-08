March 7 Brazil striker Neymar scored a
brilliant hat-trick as holders Santos beat fellow Brazilian side
Internacional 3-1 in a Libertadores Cup Group One match on
Wednesday.
Santos, upset 2-1 by Bolivia's The Strongest at high
altitude in La Paz three weeks ago, have three points from two
matches.
The Strongest lead the group with six points after they also
beat Juan Aurich of Peru last month. Inter have three points and
Juan Aurich none.
Neymar, Brazil's big hope for the 2014 World Cup, converted
a penalty to give Santos a 1-0 halftime lead at their Vila
Belmiro ground before exploding after the break with two superb
goals.
In the 54th minute, he picked up the ball in his team's half
and dribbled his way past three defenders before steering it
past goalkeeper Muriel at close quarters.
Inter striker Leandro Damiao pulled one back 10 minutes
later, but within two minutes Neymar had completed his treble,
his speed on the ball leaving two defenders in his wake before
he chipped over Muriel.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)