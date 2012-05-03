May 2 Six times champions Boca Juniors scored a last-minute winner to give them a 2-1 victory over Union Espanola in their Libertadores Cup last-16 first leg on Wednesday and ease their task in the away leg next week in Santiago.

Striker Santiago Silva headed the winner at the Argentine side's Bombonera cauldron from substitute Pablo Mouche's cross at the end of a second half largely dominated by the Chilean team.

Boca went ahead midway through the first half with a goal from inspirational captain Juan Roman Riquelme that could be a candidate for the best of the competition.

Midfielder Pablo Ledesma sent over a high crossfield ball with Silva touching it back to striker Dario Cvitanich who laid off to Riquelme whose low shot went in off the base of the post.

The Chilean side equalised in the 72nd minute when a poor clearance from the Boca defence allowed striker Sebastian Jaime a free run across the face of goal before shooting past goalkeeper Agustin Orion.

Less than two minutes later, midfielder Walter Erviti almost restored Boca's lead when he darted past three defenders only to see his shot come back off the post.

Espanola had Uruguayan central defender Diego Scotti sent off in added time for chopping Riquelme down and he will miss next Wednesday's second leg in Santiago.

"We did an exceptional job here at La Bombonera, we just lost concentration in the final seconds. We must work hard for the return and be wary because Boca are Boca," Jaime told Fox Sports. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)