Feb 19 Penarol beat Emelec 1-0 in a Libertadores Cup match played under a cloud after the Ecuadorean side complained of dirty tricks in Uruguay on Tuesday.

Striker Juan Manuel Olivera scored in the 67th minute at the Centenario in Montevideo to give five-times South American champions Penarol their second victory in two matches in Group Four.

Emelec complained earlier on Tuesday that fireworks outside their hotel in Montevideo had kept their players awake while six of their party had suffered food poisoning after eating dinner.

"Emelec deplores what happened to their delegation in Montevideo last night, the explosion of fireworks in the early hours outside the hotel and the strange coincidence of the illness suffered by several players in the squad due to food they ate," the Ecuadorean club said.

"We reject the idea that what happened was by chance," added the side from Guayaquil in a statement on their website (www.emelec.com.ec).

Emelec said they were not blaming Penarol or the hotel they stayed at in Montevideo, according to Uruguayan newspaper El Pais.

The club would, however, be reporting what had happened to South American soccer body Conmebol, claiming they were subjected to tricks of the kind perpetrated in older, darker times in the Libertadores Cup.

The hotel denied any wrongdoing and said there had been no formal complaint from Emelec and that the squad and coaching staff had all eaten the same dinner on Monday.

Emelec, who beat Argentine champions Velez Sarsfield 1-0 at home last week, have three points. Velez play Chile's Deportes Iquique in their second match in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The best chance of the first half fell to Emelec striker Marcos Caidedo, whose shot hit the post before he put the rebound just wide in the 34th minute.

Emelec's efforts at finding an equaliser in the final minutes were thwarted by excellent saves from goalkeeper Enrique Bologna. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Nick Mulvenney)