BUENOS AIRES, March 28 The Strongest may want to keep their borrowed cherry socks after a last-gasp 3-3 draw at Universitario in Lima kept their hopes of reaching the Libertadores Cup knockout rounds alive.

The Bolivian side fought back from 3-1 down in the final half hour with Colombian Jair Reinoso scoring the equaliser in the final minute at the Monumental stadium on Thursday.

The Strongest arrived at the stadium for the Group One match only to discover they had left their black socks at the hotel and were lent a set of deep cherry ones, the Peruvian daily El Comercio reported.

Group leaders Velez Sarsfield of Argentina secured their place in the last 16 when they beat Atletico Paranaense in Brazil on Tuesday. They have 12 points, Paranaense nine, the Strongest seven and Peruvian champions Universitario one with one match each left.

The Strongest host Paranaense at high altitude in La Paz on April 8 looking for the victory that would send them through with Velez.

The Bolivians fell behind to a goal by Raul Ruidiaz in the 29th minute, equalised through a Diego Chavez own goal from the rebound after Jose Carvallo saved Pablo Escobar's penalty and conceded again to Cristofer Gonzalez before halftime.

Universitario went 3-1 up with a Alexi Gomez penalty in the 57th minute before the visitors hit back through Ernesto Cristaldo in the 66th and substitute Reinoso hit a last-gasp equaliser in the 90th.

San Lorenzo's hopes of qualifying hang by a thread after they conceded a penalty equaliser, converted by midfielder Junior Sornoza, in the fifth minute of stoppage time away to Independiente del Valle of Ecuador in Group Two.

The Argentine champions, on a run of six matches without victory in all competitions, are bottom of a tight group led by Botafogo, who can pull further ahead if they beat Chile's Union Espanola in Rio de Janeiro next Wednesday.

The Brazilian side have seven points and Espanola six after four matches, Independiente and San Lorenzo five each with only one match left. (Editing by Ed Osmond)