MONTEVIDEO, July 29 Paraguay's Nacional reached the Libertadores Cup final for the first time with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Defensor Sporting on Tuesday, the visitors bravely holding on to advance despite losing 1-0 in Uruguay.

Defensor threw everything at Nacional in a near constant onslaught in the semi-final second leg at the Centenario, out-shooting the visitors by a 23 efforts to three margin, while registering a corner-count of 16-0 with 69 percent possession.

Midfielder Adrian Luna gave Defensor hope with the only goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half, while Nacional had their Argentine goalkeeper Ignacio Don to thank for a string of saves.

Defensor's Brazilian forward Felipe Gedoz hit the post in the 69th minute and defender Robert Herrera had a last-gasp chance to take the match to penalties but blasted his effort against the bar. There is no extra time in the competition.

Nacional, the second Paraguayan finalists in successive seasons after three-times champions Olimpia last year, will meet either Argentina's San Lorenzo or Bolivar in the two-legged final.

San Lorenzo are overwhelming favourites to go through, holding a 5-0 lead from the first leg in Buenos Aires as they go into Wednesday's second leg against their Bolivian opponents in La Paz.

However, they do have to contend with the rarefied air at the Hernando Siles stadium, situated 3,600 metres above sea level. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)