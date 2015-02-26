BUENOS AIRES Feb 25 Substitute Cristian Suarez scored four minutes from time to give Mexico's Atlas a surprise 1-0 away win over 2013 champions Atletico Mineiro of Brazil in the Libertadores Cup on Wednesday.

Juan Medina split the Mineiro defence with a well-weighted through ball for Suarez, who beat the offside trap and shot low past goalkeeper Victor in a match played in heavy rain.

It was Mineiro's second defeat of the competition and leaves the Brazilian side bottom of Group One after last week's 2-0 loss to Colo Colo in Santiago.

"We've turned worse situations around in the past and we'll continue to believe we have chances," striker Andre told reporters.

In Group Seven, Argentine striker Guido Carrillo scored his first hat-trick to give four-times champions Estudiantes a 3-0 win over Ecuador's Barcelona in La Plata.

It was the third hat-trick in two weeks of Libertadores group action after two by Racing Club forward Gustavo Bou, who leads the scoring charts with six goals after his team's 4-1 home win over Paraguay's Guarani in Group Eight on Tuesday.

Racing Club won their opening group game 5-0 against Venezuela's Deportivo Tachira.

Bou's Libertadores and league form has prompted calls for him to be given a chance with the national side, not least from veteran strike partner Diego Milito.

"Let's hope he gets a call. It would be a reward for what he's doing," said Milito, who scored Racing's other goal against Guarani.

"I scored Racing's 100th goal in the Cup, I became a part of history," Bou said of his first strike in Tuesday's game. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)