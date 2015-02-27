BUENOS AIRES Feb 26 Daniel Osvaldo exceeded his wildest expectations by scoring the winner on his debut for Boca Juniors on Thursday as the Argentine side enjoyed a 2-1 home victory over Uruguay's Wanderers in the Libertadores Cup.

Osvaldo, who joined Boca on loan from Southampton two weeks ago, headed home Nicolas Colazo's cross two minutes before halftime, having earlier missed a chance with a spectacular scissors kick.

"Not even in a dream could it have been so perfect," said Osvaldo, who grew up in Buenos Aires supporting Boca and had his heart set on making an impression in his first match at La Bombonera.

"I started nervously but thank God I was able to settle into the match and give Boca the goal for the three points," he told Fox Sports after being voted man of the match.

Defender Juan Cruz Komar, who came on in the 17th minute for injured centre back Guillermo Burdisso, had headed Boca into the lead in the 33rd minute from Nicolas Lodeiro's free kick.

The lead lasted less than a minute, however, as Wanderers raced into attack from the kickoff and midfielder Diego Riolfo ran onto a through ball to equalise with a shot that got between goalkeeper Agustin Orion and the near post.

Boca, seeking a record-equalling seventh title in South America's top club competition, have two wins out of two in Group Five having won 2-0 at Chile's Palestino last week.

Wanderers have three points after their 3-2 home win over Zamora of Venezuela.

In Group Four, twice champions Internacional of Brazil notched their first points with a 3-1 home win over Universidad de Chile having lost to Bolivia's The Strongest in La Paz a week earlier.

Ecuador's Emelec top the group with six points after victories over "La U" and The Strongest. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)