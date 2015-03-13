BUENOS AIRES, March 12 River Plate, expected to cruise through their Libertadores Cup group, remain bottom of the standings and without a win in three matches after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Peru's Juan Aurich on Thursday.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo's last-minute decision to play Colombia's Edar Alvarez Balanta in central defence was vindicated when the Colombian headed River into the lead from a 22nd minute free kick.

However, Gallardo's side struggled to string attacking moves together on the Peruvian side's synthetic pitch and substitute Hernan Rengifo equalised from a quick counter-attack in the 65th minute.

"We're sad because we could have had better finishing in the first half. We came for three points and didn't succeed," River striker and man of the match Rodrigo Mora told Fox Sports.

"The pitch is very difficult, you don't know which way the ball is going to bounce," the Uruguayan added of Aurich's much-criticised surface at the Elias Aguirre stadium in the northern city of Chiclayo.

At the halfway stage in the group with three rounds played, UANL Tigres, who held River 1-1 in Buenos Aires last week, lead on seven points, three ahead of Aurich.

Bolivia's San Jose, who beat River 2-0 in their group opener at high altitude in Oruro three weeks ago, have three points and twice South American champions River two.

Four times champions Estudiantes had an even more dismal showing, losing 1-0 to Libertad in Asuncion when Santiago Trellez pounced on a mistake by the La Plata side's veteran captain Leandro Desabato to score the winner after an hour.

Estudiantes are third in Group Seven on four points after three matches, three behind Libertad and one adrift of Colombia's Atletico Nacional.

Boca Juniors were the only one of five Argentine teams in action this week to manage a victory, River's arch-rivals crushing Zamora of Venezuela 5-0 at La Bombonera on Wednesday with a second half brace from Italy striker Daniel Osvaldo.

Boca have taken all nine points so far in Group Five, with Uruguay's Wanderers on six.

Argentine first division champions Racing Club were upset 2-1 at home by Peru's Sporting Cristal at the Cilindro on Tuesday but remain top of Group Eight on six points from three matches, a point ahead of Cristal.

Huracan held Universitario 0-0 in the rarefied air of Bolivian mining town Sucre, nearly 3,000 metres above sea level. Universitario lead Group Three with five points from three matches, two points ahead of Huracan. (Editing by John O'Brien)