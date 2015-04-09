April 8 River Plate scored twice in the closing three minutes to grab an unlikely 2-2 draw at Mexico's UANL Tigres in the Libertadores Cup on Wednesday.

The Argentine giants' hopes of qualifying for the last 16 looked dead and buried with just minutes left after Egidio Arevalo Rios and Damian Alvarez had put the Mexican side 2-0 up.

River pulled one back through striker Teofilo Gutierrez, who pounced on a rebound after Rodrigo Mora's shot had been parried by goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.

Man of the Match Mora then scored the equaliser with an exquisite volley from Gutierrez's square ball in the final minute to keep River in the hunt until the final round of Group Six games next week.

"It's tough and we don't depend entirely on ourselves, the draw is good but we had come for the three points," Mora told Fox Sports.

Group winners Tigres have 11 points after five matches, with Juan Aurich of Peru second on six. The two sides meet in Chiclayo next week.

River are third with four points and will close their group campaign at home to San Jose, who also have four.

River right back Gabriel Mercado will miss that match after being sent off for dissent after the final whistle for protesting to referee Adrian Velez that he should have given more than three minutes of added time.

Tigres had scored in the 12th minute when River midfielder Leo Ponzio failed to cut out a low square ball on the edge of the box and Arevalo Rios smashed it past the diving Marcelo Barovero into the bottom corner.

The Mexican side went two up in the 69th minute when winger Alvarez tapped in to cap a counter-attack.

In Group Eight, leaders Racing Club, who lost 2-0 to Paraguay's Guarani in Asuncion on Tuesday, qualified after a 0-0 draw between Deportivo Tachira and Peru's Sporting Cristal.

Guarani, a point behind Racing, face Cristal, three behind, in their last group match next week with one going through to the next round with the Argentine league champions. (Editing by Peter Rtherford)