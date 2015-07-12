July 12 River Plate, with one goal in three domestic matches in the last nine days, resume their quest for a third Libertadores Cup at home to Paraguay's Guarani in Tuesday's semi-final, first leg (0000 GMT).

The teams have had a long time to prepare for the clash having won their quarter-final ties at the end of May before a break for the Copa America.

The other semi-final pits twice champions Internacional against Mexico's UANL Tigres with the Brazilian side hosting the first leg in Porto Alegre on Wednesday (0100 Thursday).

River have lost a Copa Argentina match 2-0 to Rosario Central and drawn two league games since July 3 with defender Ramiro Funes Mori's brilliant free kick earning a 1-1 draw against Temperley at El Monumental on Saturday.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo, who has been resting key players, is concerned about their lack of chances but told reporters his best eleven would be up for the tie that mattered most in South America's top club competition.

"The big objective is the Cup... We always want to win but at times it's difficult to not think about what's ahead, even the crowd had their heads in Tuesday's match," Gallardo said.

He had a huge grin on his face after Funes Mori scored a rare goal by steering a left-foot free kick from outside the box on the right into the top far corner.

"I like it that anyone can score (though) better if it's the forwards, for their confidence, but I'm worried we're not creating so many chances," he said.

SAVIOLA HOPES

Former Argentina striker Javier Saviola, back at the club after 14 years in Europe, played the full 90 minutes looking for match fitness.

"Good for Saviola, he held on for the whole match, he hadn't played for 90 minutes in a long time plus the emotional charge of what it meant to return to the River ground," Gallardo said.

"He'll get more rhythm as he plays and builds an understanding with team mates."

Gallardo has plenty of respect for his Paraguayan opponents after their unexpected progress through the competition taking big scalps along the way.

"Guarani defend well but also try to play," he said. "They have a single striker backed by a lot of midfielders. They're not to be taken lightly, they eliminated Corinthians and Racing, two candidates."

River beat Brazil Cruzeiro 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals with an impressive 3-0 away victory in the second leg in Belo Horizonte while Guarani knocked out Argentina's Racing Club 1-0 after holding them 0-0 in the second leg in Buenos Aires. (Editing by Ken Ferris)