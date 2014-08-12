ASUNCION Aug 12 Paraguay's Nacional, whose average league crowd is 500 and who have survived a period they have described as "hell", are one match away from being crowned South American champions.

Nacional visit San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires on Wednesday for the second leg of the Libertadores Cup final, having held the Argentine favourites 1-1 in Asuncion last week with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Founded in Asuncion in 1904, Nacional are enjoying the best year in their history having come close to going out of existence in the late 1990s when the team were in the second division after being relegated for the third time.

"Nacional have a special mystique after enjoying glory then suffering," the club's historian Lito Villagra said. "After decades of one disaster after another, it's really like a fairytale what's happening now."

Villagra divides Nacional's history into three stages, "heaven, hell and heaven" - a golden age in the first half of last century, a second during which they nearly disappeared and their brilliant resurgence over the last five years.

The club board managed to avoid selling Nacional's 5,000-capacity Arsenio Erico ground in 1998 but had to rent their premises, including a training ground and changing rooms, where a supermarket now stands, to pay off debts.

Nacional bounded back into the top flight in their centenary year and 10 years on they are the second Paraguayan team to reach the final of South America's top club competition after three times winners Olimpia, last year's runners-up.

They have won the league title nine times, three since 2009, regaining a place among Paraguay's top clubs with Olimpia and their "classic" derby rivals Cerro Porteno and their reputation for grooming great players.

Their ground is named after Erico, who spent most of his playing career in the Argentine first division with Independiente and is top of Argentina's all time scorers' list with 295 goals in 325 matches between 1934 and 1946

Nacional fans to this day chant "you can sense it, you can sense, Erico is present" after a win.

"They make the most of moves that other players give up on. That makes them a dangerous team, adversity gives them strength," said San Lorenzo coach Edgardo Bauza.

"Paraguay is supporting Nacional today. Nacional are on everyone's lips because of the humility of this squad, the faith they show, they're very united, very strong," said striker Fredy Bareiro, who is in his second final after playing for Olimpia against Brazil's Atletico Mineiro last year.

"The first test is over and this draw tastes of a victory," he told reporters after the first leg.

"We're going (to Buenos Aires) spiritually fortified and they (San Lorenzo) won't have it easy over there. This is a marvellous group, Nacional are doing something historic and all of Paraguay is supporting them."

(Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)