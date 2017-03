March 7 Palmeiras players were attacked by the Brazilian team's own fans at Buenos Aires city airport and goalkeeper Fernando Prass was hurt on Thursday after they lost 1-0 to Argentina's Tigre in the Libertadores Cup, media reported.

Prass suffered a cut to his ear and some glasses were broken during the attack by about 30 fans before the team boarded a flight to return to Sao Paulo after Wednesday's Group Two match in which they conceded the goal three minutes into added time.

The Argentine sports daily Ole (www.ole.com.ar<www.ole.com.ar >) and Brazil's Glogo (www.globo.com) said the fans were mainly after Palmeiras' Chilean midfielder Jorge Valdivia, who hid in airport restrooms as hooligans fought with players and security personnel until police intervened.

Palmeiras, relegated last year to the Brazilian second division, were looking to keep pace with group leaders Libertad of Paraguay, who have seven points from three matches after Wednesdays 2-2 draw with Peru's Sporting Cristal in Asuncion.

At the halfway stage in the group phase, Cristal are second with four points while Palmeiras, Libertadores Cup winners in 1999, and Tigre have three points each. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Justin Palmer)