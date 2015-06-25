SAO PAULO, June 25 The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has asked for an official inquiry into allegations of corrupt refereeing in a 2013 Libertadores Cup tie between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, it said on Thursday.

Paraguayan official Carlos Amarilla disallowed a Corinthians goal and waved away two penalty appeals by the home side during the last-16 second leg clash in Sao Paulo.

The match ended 1-1 and Boca reached the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

An Argentine TV show on Sunday aired conversations that seemed to suggest wrongdoing and the CBF said the allegations were substantial enough to be examined by Libertadores organisers CONMEBOL.

"The case is a serious one and needs to be investigated," the CBF said in a statement. "We have a Brazilian club that could have suffered and it is the duty of the CBF to take this as far as we can.

"We have full confidence in CONMEBOL and in its president Juan Angel Napout and we are sure this will all be cleared up." (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)