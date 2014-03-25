March 25 Peruvian club Real Garcilaso have been fined $12,000 after their fans insulted a Brazilian player with a chorus of monkey chants during a Libertadores Cup match last month.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) also warned the Cusco-based team that they would face a home ban in the event of a repetition of the incidents which happened in the match against Brazilian champions Cruzeiro.

Real Garcilaso fans repeatedly insulted Cruzeiro substitute Tinga after the former Borussia Dortmund and Sporting player came on as a second-half substitute during the match in the Andean city of Huancayo.

The monkey chants began when Tinga entered the field and could be clearly heard on the television broadcast echoing around the stadium every time he touched the ball.

The episode prompted condemnation from Brazil President Dilma Rousseff, who described the insults as "lamentable", and her Peru counterpart Ollanta Humala.

"Conmebol reiterates its commitment to fight any form of discrimination and racist acts in its competitions," said the governing body of South American soccer.

It added that referees and match delegates would be encouraged to report further incidents. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)