May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup quarter-final second leg matches on Wednesday:

Corinthians (Brazil) 1 Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 0

* The first leg finished 0-0 so Corinthians win the tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Fluminense (Brazil) 1 Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1

* Boca Juniors led 1-0 after the first leg and win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday:

Santos (Brazil) v Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) (2300)

Friday:

Universidad de Chile (Chile) v Libertad (Paraguay) (0130)