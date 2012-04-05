April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Libertadores Cup results and
standings o n Wednesday.
Group One
Internacional (Brazil) 1 Santos (Brazil) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Santos 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
2 Internacional 5 2 2 1 10 5 8
3 The Strongest 4 2 1 1 5 8 7
4 Juan Aurich 4 0 0 4 2 9 0
Group Two
Emelec (Ecuador) 3 Flamengo (Brazil) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 5 3 1 1 11 3 10
2 Olimpia 5 2 1 2 8 13 7
3 Emelec 5 2 0 3 4 6 6
4 Flamengo 5 1 2 2 9 10 5
Group Three
Atletico Junior (Colombia) 3 Universidad Catolica (Chile) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Union Espanola 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
2 Bolivar 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
3 Universidad Catolica 5 1 3 1 6 8 6
4 Atletico Junior 5 1 1 3 6 7 4
Group Eight
Godoy Cruz (Argentina) 0 Universidad de Chile (Chile) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universidad de Chile 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
2 Atletico Nacional 4 2 2 0 12 6 8
3 Godoy Cruz 5 1 2 2 8 12 5
4 Penarol 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more soccer stories