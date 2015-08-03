SAO PAULO Aug 3 River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo has vowed to stand alongside his team in Wednesday's Libertadores Cup final second leg, even though he was sent off during the first leg draw against Mexican club Tigres.

"No one is going to stop me being there," Gallardo told reporters 48 hours before the deciding match at River's Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

"It's a lie that I won't be at the team talk, I won't be on the bench but I'll be there (in the dressing room)."

"What's different is that I might not be in the dugout but people who I trust will be there and they are well prepared."

Gallardo, 39, was sent off for abusing officials during the 0-0 draw in Monterrey on Wednesday but is desperate to take River to the title for the first time since 1996, when the attacking midfielder came off the bench in both legs against America de Cali.

Gallardo boldly set out his stall for the final by announcing four changes to the side that started the first leg.

Experienced striker Fernando Cavenaghi is a surprise inclusion to start his first game of the tournament, alongside Lucas Alario, who was so decisive in the semi-finals.

Rodrigo Mora, Gabriel Mercado and Tabare Viudez also drop out.

"Cavenaghi is going to give us experience and goal chances, that sniffer's nose he has inside the penalty box to finish off anything that comes his way," Gallardo added.

River have big game experience but Tigres were not overawed in the first leg and were unlucky not to arrive in Buenos Aires with a lead.

They are aiming to become the first Mexican team to lift the Libertadores since sides from Mexico joined the tournament in 1998.

River, meanwhile, are aiming to win the competition for a third time following triumphs in 1986 and 1996.

Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti is yet to name his side, though central defender Hugo Ayala will miss the game after fracturing a bone in his foot.

France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, however, will be fit after a scare over a toe injury suffered in the first leg.

Tigres fielded a weakened side in the Mexican league on Saturday, while the Argentine FA allowed River to postpone their scheduled encounter with Defensa y Justicia.

