BUENOS AIRES, April 12 San Jose look set to visit River Plate in their closing Libertadores Cup Group Six match on Wednesday without coach Nestor Clausen, who has threatened to quit citing poor working conditions at the Bolivian club.

Argentine Clausen complained his players had not had time for lunch because they were tied up being paid their wages at midday on Saturday before their 2-2 draw at home to Blooming in the Bolivian championship.

"I came with a lot of enthusiasm to coach San Jose but in the current circumstances I can't carry on because there are factors that prevent proper work," Clausen, who took charge a month ago, was quoted as saying by the daily El Diario (www.eldiario.net).

"With what happened (on Saturday), I can't go into the street and have fans vent their frustration on me The players have not even had lunch or are getting paid minutes before the match," added Clausen, who has worked in Bolivia for many years and won the league title with The Strongest in 2003.

San Jose, based at high altitude in the Andean mining town of Oruro, made a surprise winning start to their Libertadores Cup campaign beating Argentine giants River 2-0 at home but have taken one point from their four matches since and are bottom of the group.

To avoid a humiliating elimination twice South American champions River, who also have four points from four draws, must beat San Jose at El Monumental and hope second-placed Juan Aurich of Peru take one point at most at home to qualified group leaders UANL Tigres of Mexico. (Reporting by Rex Gowar)