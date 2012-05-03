May 2 Summaries of South American Libertadores Cup matches on Wednesday:

First knockout round, first leg:

At La Bombonera, Buenos Aires Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2 - Juan Roman Riquelme 24, Santiago Silva 90 Union Espanola (Chile) 1 - Sebastian Jaime 72

Red card: Diego Scotti 90+3

Halftime: 1-0

At the Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 2 - Alecsandro 25, Diego Souza 43 Lanus (Argentina) 1 - Mario Regueiro 62

Halftime: 2-0

At the George Capwell, Guayaquil Emelec (Ecuador) 0 Corinthians (Brazil) 0

Red card: Jorge Henrique 52

Played on Tuesday at the Estadio Azul, Mexico City Cruz Azul (Mexico) 1 - Javier Orozco 26 Libertad (Paraguay) 1 - Pablo Velazquez 70

Halftime: 1-0 (Compiled by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)