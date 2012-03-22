March 21 Summaries of South American
Libertadores Cup matches played on Wednesday:
Group One
At the Hernando Siles, La Paz
The Strongest (Bolivia) 1 - Rodrigo Ramallo 46
Internacional (Brazil) 1 - Gilberto 88
Halftime: 0-0
Group Five
At the Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro
Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 2 - Juninho 53, Alecsandro 61
Libertad (Paraguay) 0
Halftime: 0-0
Group Six
At the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo
Corinthians (Brazil) 1 - Danilo 35
Cruz Azul (Mexico) 0
Red card: Fausto Pinto 70
Halftime: 1-0
(Compiled by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)