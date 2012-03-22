March 21 Summaries of South American Libertadores Cup matches played on Wednesday:

Group One

At the Hernando Siles, La Paz The Strongest (Bolivia) 1 - Rodrigo Ramallo 46 Internacional (Brazil) 1 - Gilberto 88

Halftime: 0-0

Group Five

At the Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 2 - Juninho 53, Alecsandro 61 Libertad (Paraguay) 0

Halftime: 0-0

Group Six

At the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo Corinthians (Brazil) 1 - Danilo 35 Cruz Azul (Mexico) 0

Red card: Fausto Pinto 70

Halftime: 1-0 (Compiled by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)