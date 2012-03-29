March 28 Summaries of South American
Libertadores Cup matches played on Wednesday:
Group Two
At the Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion
Olimpia (Paraguay) 3 - Sergio Orteman 6, Pablo
Zeballos 52, Eduardo Aranda 70
Flamengo (Brazil) 2 - Wagner Love 49, Dario
Bottinelli 78
Halftime: 1-0
Group Three
At the San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago
Universidad Catolica (Chile) 2 - Roberto Ovelar 7, Daud
Gazale 88
Red card: Matias Campos 78
Union Espanola (Chile) 1 - Gonzalo Villagra 86
Halftime: 1-0
Group Seven
At the Luis Franzini, Montevideo
Defensor Sporting (Uruguay) 1 - Andres Olivera 71
Guadalajara (Mexico) 0
Red card: Julio Cesar Nava 40
Halftime: 0-0
