March 29 Summaries of South American Libertadores Cup matches played on Thursday:

Group Four

At the Bombonera, Buenos Aires Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2 - Pablo Ledesma 50, Juan Sanchez Mino 89

Red card: Leandro Somoza 37 Arsenal (Argentina) 0

Halftime: 0-0

At La Carolina, Barinas, Venezuela Zamora (Venezuela) 0 Fluminense (Brazil) 1 - Rafael Sobis 78

Halftime: 0-0

