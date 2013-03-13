March 13 Summaries of South American Libertadores Cup matches played on Tuesday:
Group Two
At the Alberto Gallardo, Lima:
Sporting Cristal (Peru) 1 - Irven Avila 73
Libertad (Paraguay) 1 - Pablo Velasquez 52
Halftime:
Red card: Pablo Velasquez (Libertad)
Group Four
At the Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires:
Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 3 - Enrique Bologna own goal 29, Federico Insua 74pen, Jonathan Copete 77
Penarol (Uruguay) 1 - Fabian Estoyanoff 23pen
Halftime:
Group Seven
At the Nacional, Santiago
Universidad de Chile (Chile) 0
Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 2 - Maxi Rodriguez 18, Martin Tonso 83
Halftime: 0-1
Group Eight
At the Olimpico, Caracas:
Caracas FC (Venezuela) 2 - Angelo Pena 45, Ever Farias 66
Gremio (Brazil) 1 - Elano 17
Halftime: 1-1