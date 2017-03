March 15 South American Libertadores Cup group phase summaries: Played on Thursday: Group Three At the Julio H Grondona, Buenos Aires Arsenal (Argentina) 2 - Jorge Ortiz 65, Diego Braghieri 84 Sao Paulo (Brazil) 1 - Aloisio 72 Halftime: 0-0 Group Five At the Jesus Bermudez, Oruro San Jose (Bolivia) 2 - Marcelo Gomes 13, Carlos Saucedo 47 Millonarios (Colombia) 0 Halftime: 1-0 (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon)