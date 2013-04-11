April 10 South American Libertadores Cup group
phase summaries on Wednesday:
Group Five
At the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo
Corinthians (Brazil) 3 - Romarinho 25, Paolo Guerrero 59,
Edenilson 90+2
San Jose (Bolivia) 0
Red Card: Carlos Tordoya 44
Halftime: 1-0
At the Caliente, Tijuana
Tijuana (Mexico) 1 - Fidel Martinez 90
Millonarios (Colombia) 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - - -
Group Six
At the Inca Garcilaso, Cuzco
Real Garcilaso (Peru) 5 - Oscar Gamarra 9, 90, Mauricio
Montes 37, Victor Ferreira 73, Fabio Ramos 77
Cerro Porteno (Paraguay) 1 - Roberto Nanni 13
Halftime: 2-1
- - - -
Group Eight
At the Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre
Gremio (Brazil) 0
Red card: Cris 45
Fluminense (Brazil) 0
(Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)