April 11 South American Libertadores Cup group phase summaries on Thursday:
- -
Group Two
At the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo Palmeiras (Brazil) 1 - Charles 53
Red card: Wesley 62 Libertad (Paraguay) 0
Halftime: 0-0
- -
Group Seven
At the Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion Olimpia (Paraguay) 4 - Juan Manuel Salgueiro 31pen, 74, Juan Carlos Ferreyra 54, 77 Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 1 - Milton Casco 47
Red card: Nahuel Guzman 29
Halftime: 1-0
- -
At the Metropolitano, Barquisimeto Deportivo Lara (Venezuela) 2 - Jose Torrealba 45+1, Zamir Valoyes 84
Red card: Zamir Valoyes 90+2 Universidad de Chile (Chile) 3 - Luciano Civelli 45, Isaac Diaz 47, Cesar Cortes 78
Halftime: 1-1 (Compiled by Rex Gowar)