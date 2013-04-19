April 18 South American Libertadores Cup
summaries on Thursday:
Group Two
At the Nicolas Leoz, Asuncion
Libertad (Paraguay) 3 - Miguel Samudio 14, Jose Nunez 37, Pablo
Velazquez 90+1
Red card: Ismael Banegas 32
Tigre (Argentina) 5 - Ruben Botta 10, 77, Gaston Diaz 35pen,
Matias Perez Garcia 28, 54
Halftime: 2-3
At the Alberto Gallardo, Lima
Sporting Cristal (Peru) 1 - Irven Avila 48
Palmeiras (Brazil) 0
Halftime: 0-0
Group Eight
At the Engenhao, Rio de Janeiro
Fluminense (Brazil) 1 - Rafael Sobis 53
Caracas FC (Venezuela) 0
Halftime: 0-0
At the CAP, Talcahuano
Huachipato (Chile) 1 - Miguel Aceval 89
Gremio (Brazil) 1 - Ze Roberto 33
Halftime: 0-1
