BUENOS AIRES May 16 South American Libertadores Cup last 16, second leg summaries on Thursday

At the Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion Olimpia (Paraguay) 2 - Fredy Bareiro 51, Norberto Paparatto 64 (own goal) Tigre (Argentina) 0

Halftime: 0-0

Olimpia go through 3-2 on aggregate

At El Campin, Bogota Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia) 1 - Wilder Medina 79 Gremio (Brazil) 0

Halftime: 0-0

Aggregate 2-2; Santa Fe go through on away goals rule