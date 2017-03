(Updates with later score) May 29 South American Libertadores Cup quarter-final, second leg summaries on Wednesday: - - At the Marcelo Bielsa, Rosario Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 0 Boca Juniors (Argentina) 0 Red card: Clemente Rodriguez 56 Aggregate 0-0 Newell's win 10-9 on penalties - - At the Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion Olimpia (Paraguay) 2 - Juan Manuel Salgueiro 34, 40pen Fluminense (Brazil) 1 - Rhayner 9 Halftime: 2-1 Olimpia go through 2-1 on aggregate (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)