Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
Feb 21 Summaries of South American Libertadores Cup matches played on Tuesday:
Group Three
At the Hernando Siles, La Paz Bolivar (Bolivia) 1 - Edhemir Rodriguez 1 Union Espanola (Chile) 3 - Mauro Diaz 62, Emanuel Herrera 66, Jean Paul Pineda 84
Halftime: 1-0
Group Four
At the Julio H Grondona, Buenos Aires Arsenal (Argentina) 3 - Jorge Ortiz 1, Carlos Carbonero 15, Luciano Leguizamon 43 Zamora (Venezuela) 0
Halftime: 3-0
Group Eight
At the Centenario, Montevideo Penarol (Uruguay) 0 Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 4 - Jherson Cordoba 20, 49, Dorlan Pabon 64, 77
Halftime: 0-1 (Compiled by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
