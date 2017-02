May 8 Summaries of South American Libertadores Cup matches on Tuesday:

First knockout round, second leg:

At the "Fortin" Amalfitani, Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 1 - Augusto Fernandez 53 Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 1 - Luis Mosquera 70

Halftime: 0-0

Velez qualify 2-1 on aggregate

At the Dr Nicolas Leoz, Asuncion Libertad (Paraguay) 2 - Jose Nunez 10, Victor Caceres 50 Cruz Azul (Mexico) 0

Halftime: 1-0

Libertad qualify 3-1 on aggregate (Compiled by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)