BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
May 10 Summaries of South American Libertadores Cup matches on Wednesday:
First knockout round, second leg:
At the Santa Laura, Santiago Union Espanola (Chile) 2 - Jean Paul Pineda 61, Sebastian Jaime 70
Missed penalty: Emanuel Herrera 70 Boca Juniors (Argentina) 3 - Juan Insaurralde 25, Pablo Mouche 49, Juan Roman Riquelme 67
Halftime: 0-1
Boca win 5-3 on aggregate
At the Ciudad de Lanus, Buenos Aires Lanus (Argentina) 2 - Mariano Pavone 60 Teofilio Gutierrez 78 Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 1 - Nilton 18
Halftime: 0-1
Aggregate 3-3, Vasco win 5-4 on penalties
At the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo Corinthians (Brazil) 3 - Fabio Santos 7, Paulinho 64, Alex 85 Emelec (Ecuador) 0
Halftime: 1-0
Corinthians win 3-0 on aggregate (Compiled by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi