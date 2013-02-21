Soccer-Barca complete incredible comeback to sink PSG
* Barca thrash PSG 6-1 to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Feb 20 South American Libertadores Cup group phase summaries on Wednesday:
Group Four
At El Fortin, Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 3 - Federico Insua 24, Ezequiel Rescaldini 34, Fernando Gago 68 Deportes Iquique (Chile) 0
Halftime: 2-0
Group Eight
At the CAP, Talcahuano Huachipato (Chile) 1 - Miguel Aceval 64 Caracas FC (Venezuela) 3 - Dany Cure 13, Louis Pena 45+1, 53
Halftime: 0-2 (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund crushed Benfica 4-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.
March 8 Nike Inc will launch a hijab for female Muslim athletes early next year, becoming the first major sports apparel maker to offer a traditional Islamic head scarf designed specifically for competition, the company said on Wednesday.