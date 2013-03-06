March 6 South American Libertadores Cup group phase summaries:
Played on Tuesday:
Group Four
At the George Capwell, Guayaquil
Emelec (Ecuador) 2 - Marlon Pavon 57, Vinicio Angulo 75
Deportes Iquique (Chile) 1 - Manuel Villalobos 78
Red card: Cristian Grabinski 64
Halftime: 0-0
Group Five
At El Campin, Bogota
Millonarios (Colombia) 2 - Pedro Franco 16, Wason Renteria 80
San Jose (Bolivia) 1 - Carlos Saucedo 45
Halftime: 1-1
Group Seven
At the Marcelo Bielsa, Rosario
Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 1 - Ignacio Scocco 45+1
Red card: Gabriel Heinze 70
Universidad de Chile (Chile) 2 - Guillermo Marino 3, Charles Aranguiz 16 pen
Red card: Jose Rojas 76
Halftime: 1-2
At the Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion
Olimpia (Paraguay) 2 - Fredy Bareiro 32, 47
CD Lara (Venezuela) 2 - Marlon Fernandez 75, Jose Torrealba 86
Halftime: 1-0
Group Eight
At the Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre
Gremio (Brazil) 4 - Hernan Barcos 16, Werley 38, Ze Roberto 54, 72
Caracas FC (Venezuela) 1 - Elionai Sanchez 59
Halftime: 2-0
