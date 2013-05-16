Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
BUENOS AIRES May 15 South American Libertadores Cup last 16, second leg summary on Wednesday
At El Fortin, Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 1 - Facundo Ferreyra 82 Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 2 - Milton Casco 3, Ignacio Scocco 40
Halftime: 0-2
Aggregate 2-2; Newell's go through on away goals
At the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo Corinthians (Brazil) 1 - Paulinho 51 Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1 - Juan Roman Riquelme 25
Halftime: 0-1
Boca go through 2-1 on aggregate (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)