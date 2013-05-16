(Updates after later match)

BUENOS AIRES May 15 South American Libertadores Cup last 16, second leg summary on Wednesday

At El Fortin, Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 1 - Facundo Ferreyra 82 Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 2 - Milton Casco 3, Ignacio Scocco 40

Halftime: 0-2

Aggregate 2-2; Newell's go through on away goals

At the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo Corinthians (Brazil) 1 - Paulinho 51 Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1 - Juan Roman Riquelme 25

Halftime: 0-1

Boca go through 2-1 on aggregate (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)