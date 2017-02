July 11 South American Libertadores Cup semi-final, second leg summary.

Played at the Independencia, Belo Horizonte on Wednesday: Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) 2 - Bernard 3, Guilherme 85 Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 0

Halftime: 1-0

Aggregate 2-2, Atletico Mineiro win 3-2 on penalties (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)