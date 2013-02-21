Feb 21 A 14-year-old Bolivian boy was killed by a flare allegedly launched by Corinthians fans during a South American Libertadores Cup match in Oruro, Brazilian and Bolivian media reported on Thursday.

The incident, in which the boy was hit in the eye and died almost instantly according to the doctor who attended to him in hospital, occurred during a 1-1 draw between Bolivia's San Jose and Libertadores Cup holders and world club champions Corinthians on Wednesday night.

"There was a loss of brain matter as the projectile, a plastic tube, penetrated the (boy's) skull. Due to this, death was immediate," doctor Jose Maria Vargas told local media at the Hospital Obrero in Oruro according to Brazil's Globo.

A dozen Corinthians supporters identified by Bolivian police were arrested and a spokesman for San Jose said a criminal investigation would be opened, match broadcasters Fox Sports reported. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)