BRUSSELS May 28 Israel's under-21 coach Guy Luzon will take charge at Standard Liege next season after the Belgian first division club parted company with Romanian Mircea Rednic.

Luzon, 37, has managed Israeli clubs including Hapoel Tel Aviv and Bnei Yehuda, and has been coach of the national under-21 team since 2010.

Standard said on their website that Luzon would take over after the under-21 European championship which Israel will host from June 5 to 18. Rednic had been in charge since October.

The Belgian side, who finished fourth in the league and qualified for next season's Europa League, said they planned to give opportunities to young players from their academy.

