PARIS, Aug 31 Midfielder Joe Cole has joined French champions Lille on a one-year loan in a bid to secure a place in England's Euro 2012 squad and play in the Champions League, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

"Lille, Liverpool and Joe Cole have reached an agreement over the loan of the England forward for one season," Lille said on their website (www.losc.fr).

Cole, 29, failed to make an impact at Liverpool last season after joining the Merseyside club from Chelsea.

Cole, who has 56 caps, has not played for England since last year's World Cup.

"Of course I'd like to be back with England. It is one of my goals," Cole was quoted as saying on the club's website.

"The most important thing is to have the possibility to play in the Champions League."

Liverpool failed to qualify for this season's Champions League while Lille were drawn with Trabzonspor, CSKA Moscow and Inter Milan in Group B.

