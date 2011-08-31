* Cole joins French champions Lille on loan
* Eyes Champions League, Euro 2012 place
PARIS, Aug 31 Midfielder Joe Cole has joined
French champions Lille on a one-year loan in a bid to secure a
place in England's Euro 2012 squad and play in the Champions
League, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.
"Lille, Liverpool and Joe Cole have reached an agreement
over the loan of the England forward for one season," Lille said
on their website (www.losc.fr).
Cole, 29, failed to make an impact at Liverpool last season
after joining the Merseyside club from Chelsea.
Cole, who has 56 caps, has not played for England since last
year's World Cup.
"Of course I'd like to be back with England. It is one of my
goals," Cole was quoted as saying on the club's website.
"The most important thing is to have the possibility to play
in the Champions League."
Liverpool failed to qualify for this season's Champions
League while Lille were drawn with Trabzonspor, CSKA Moscow and
Inter Milan in Group B.
