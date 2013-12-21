Dec 21 Caretaker coach Igoris Pankratjevas has been put in permanent charge of Lithuania and will lead the Baltic country into the Euro 2016's qualifiers, the domestic football federation said.

"Pankratjevas was the best candidate because he knows the national team well enough to continue the previous work straight away," the Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) said in a statement.

"His ability in the job was tested at the end of last cycle."

The 48-year-old served as assistant to Csaba Laszlo during much of Lithuania's unsuccessful 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign before taking over in September as interim coach following the Hungarian's departure.

Lithuania have never reached the finals of a major tournament.

Pankratjevas previously coached some of Lithuania's leading clubs, including Zalgiris Vilnius, FBK Kaunas and FK Atlantas and won the domestic cup twice. He was in charge of the Lithuania's under 21 team in 2007.

