COPENHAGEN Aug 30 Danish side Brondby have confirmed they are in talks with Liverpool about bringing defender Daniel Agger back to the club where he started his career.

Brondby issued a statement in response to rumours in both Danish and English media linking Agger, who won the double in Denmark with Brondby in 2005 before joining Liverpool in January of 2006, with a move back to Copenhagen.

"Brondby IF can confirm that there is dialogue with Liverpool FC and Daniel Agger about a move to Brondby IF," the club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, whose Anfield career has been dogged by a series of persistent injuries, became Denmark's most expensive export when Liverpool paid a reported six million pounds for him in 2006.

He has been capped 64 times by Denmark and twice been named Danish footballer of the year, in 2007 and 2012.