LONDON Jan 7 Merseyside police have
arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with alleged racist
abuse towards Oldham Athletic's Tom Adeyemi during Friday's 5-1
FA Cup third round defeat by Liverpool.
Police said the man from Aintree, Merseyside, was arrested
on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He
is in custody and being interviewed by detectives.
Friday's match at Anfield was stopped briefly while
20-year-old midfielder Adeyemi, on loan at the League one (third
division) club from Premier League Norwich City, alerted the
referee.
On Saturday, Liverpool issued a statement on their website
(www.liverpoolfc.tv) saying:
"Liverpool Football Club continue to work closely with
Merseyside Police to establish all the facts surrounding the
incident that occurred during last night's game.
"We take this matter extremely seriously and have today
provided the Police with the evidence we currently have
available to us.
"This includes CCTV coverage and still photography of what
we believe to be the relevant part of the stadium, statements
from matchday stewards in that area and full access to all the
footage captured by the cameras filming the match for our
in-house tv operation.
"In addition, we have examined records of the tickets
purchased in that part of the ground to see if they provide any
additional information and have passed that on to the Police."
The incident occurred after Liverpool forward Luis Suarez
was handed an eight-game ban by the FA for racially abusing
Manchester United defender Patrice Evra in October.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Patrick Johnston; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)