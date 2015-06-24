BERLIN, June 24 Liverpool on Wednesday agreed to sign Brazil international Roberto Firmino pending a medical that will take place after his participation at the Copa America, the Premier League club said.

The gifted 23-year-old attacking midfielder joined from Germany's Hoffenheim, where he played since 2010, scoring 47 goals in 151 appearances.

No details were given regarding the transfer fee or length of contract, although British media have reported the player will cost Liverpool around 28 million pounds ($44.13 million).

($1 = 0.6345 pounds) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)