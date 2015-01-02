LONDON Jan 2 Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will leave the club at the end of the current season, the English Premier League club said on Friday.

"Gerrard will not retire from professional football at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season," the club said on its website.

"No decision on his new club has been made yet, but he will continue his career outside the United Kingdom and at a side that will not bring him into direct competition with Liverpool," it added. (Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)