LONDON Jan 3 Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will join a Major League Soccer team in the United States when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season, the former England captain told the English club's TV channel on Saturday.

Gerrard announced on Friday that he was leaving the Premier League club he has played for throughout his career and moving to a foreign team.

The 34-year-old has made 695 appearance and scored 180 goals for Liverpool after joining the club as an eight-year-old schoolboy.

His former England team mate Frank Lampard left Chelsea last year to join New York City FC but he was loaned back to their Premier League rivals Manchester City and this week confirmed he would stay at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the season.

Gerrard's greatest moment in a Liverpool shirt was when he helped to inspire their dramatic comeback win over AC Milan in the Champions League final in 2005.

However, he suffered disappointment last May when Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title. They faltered late in the campaign when they appeared poised to become English champions for the first time since 1990.

Gerrard played 114 times for England before retiring after captaining the team at last year's World Cup in Brazil where they were knocked out at the group stage. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)