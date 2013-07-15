July 15 England captain Steven Gerrard has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Liverpool until 2015, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Gerrard, 33, has spent his entire 15-year professional career at Liverpool where he has scored 158 goals in 630 appearances.

"I think everyone knows what it means to me," Gerrard said in a statement on Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I've been here that long and so to extend, it's a big day for me and I'm really happy. It's great news.

"I'm glad it's all done and it's happened at the right time before the season, so I can just focus on playing as well as I can," Gerrard added.

Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre was hopeful Gerrard would end his career at the club.

"We've said what we'll do in two years' time is review it again and see how happy Steven is," Ayre said.

"We seem to always be happy with him, so hopefully we'll just continue in that vein." (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)