LONDON Jan 19 Little known U.S. company
Warrior Sports will replace global sportswear giant Adidas as
the kit supplier for top English soccer club Liverpool from next
season under a six-year agreement, the premier league team said
on Thursday.
The deal is Warrior's first foray into soccer and
strengthens Liverpool's transatlantic ties after John W. Henry's
Fenway Sports Group bought the club in 2010.
"This is another landmark deal for Liverpool Football Club
and once again shows the value of the club's brand globally,"
said Ian Ayre, the club's managing director.
Warrior will supply home, away and third kits as well as
training wear. The financial terms of the deal were not
disclosed. Liverpool are famous for their red shirts.
Warrior were founded in 1992 by former champion lacrosse
player David Morrow and have focused on supplying ice hockey and
lacrosse footwear and kit. The company is owned by Boston-based
New Balance, best known for its sports shoes.
"We are here to shake up the world of football and our
partnership with one of the most successful club teams of all
time is just the start," said Richard Wright, general manager
for Warrior Sports.
Liverpool have won the English league title 18 times and the
European Cup five times and have a large global fan base.
However, they have not won the English league for more than
two decades and have recently been eclipsed by north-west rivals
Manchester United, who also have American owners in the shape of
the Glazer family.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Alison Wildey)