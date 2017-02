PARIS Aug 30 Olympique Lyon have signed French defender Mouhamadou Dabo from Sevilla on a four-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"The transfer fee is one million euros ($1.45 million), with 0.8 million of possible incentives," Lyon said in a statement.

Dabo, 24, can play as a left or right fullback.

Lyon added that his arrival would help the club deal with the possible departure of Lamine Gassama. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)