SKOPJE, April 7 Macedonia have sacked coach Bosko Gjurovski after a series of poor performances and results in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, the Balkan nation's football federation (FFM) said on Tuesday.

"The cooperation with Gjurovski has been terminated in the wake of higher expectations from the national team," FFM announced on its official website (www.ffm.mk.).

"Pressure has mounted as the FFM expected more entertaining displays which would have put Macedonia in a better position in their qualifying group, while results remain the only barometer of success."

The 53-year old Gjurovski, a former international midfielder who won four Yugoslav league titles with Red Star Belgrade from 1978-89, took charge of Macedonia in November 2013 with high hopes of reaching Euro 2016.

But his ambitions were left in tatters after the Macedonians registered one win and four defeats from their opening five games in Group C, meaning that they have only a slim chance of clinching a playoff berth.

Last month's 2-1 home defeat by Belarus was the final straw for Gjurovski, who had previously spent five years as an assistant at Japanese top flight side Nagoya Grampus.

"Gjurovski vested all his experience and enthusiasm but a poor run has made changes at the helm imminent and we hope that a fresh start will turn around Macedonia's fortunes," the FFM said. (; Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Ian Chadband)