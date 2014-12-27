SKOPJE Dec 27 Uros Matic, the brother of Chelsea and Serbia midfielder Nemanja, is set to play for Macedonia, the Balkan nation's FA president Ilco Georgioski said on Saturday.

The 24-year old attacking midfielder, who played seven games for Serbia's Under-19s, visited the Macedonian football association headquarters and posed with the national team's number nine shirt alongside Georgioski.

"Matic drew our attention with good performances for (Dutch first division side) NAC Breda and will be a welcome bonus to the squad," Georgioski told the Macedonian FA's website (www.ffm.mk).

"He will be available to join us as soon as the paperwork of changing his sports passport is completed and we are looking forward to having him in the national team."

Macedonia are fourth in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C with three points from four games, nine adrift of leaders Slovakia and six behind Spain and Ukraine. They play their next game at home to Belarus on March 27. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ed Osmond)